Rochester teens first to try career simulator

ROCHESTER, NY: Thanks to RochesterWorks, a new, innovative tool from Transfr, made it possible for Rochester teens to explore twenty career pathways using virtual reality (VR) headsets. Career simulations range from carpentry to firefighting to crane operating! Future Ready is the first organization in Rochester to put the new technology to work in partnership with RochesterWorks.

The event was held on Wednesday at EnCompass Future Ready, which hosts hundreds of students after school at their 16 Lakeview Park campus. Students receive tutoring, attend college and job training workshops, as well as cooking and baking in the Community Kitchen.