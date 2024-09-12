Rochester Urban League’s ‘Interrupt Racism Summit’ set for Sept. 18

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — News10NBC is looking forward to the fifth year of the Rochester Urban League’s annual “Interrupt Racism Summit.”

This year’s theme is “Honoring From Whence We Came.” It marks the several significant anniversaries happening this year for the field of civil rights, including the landmark “Brown versus the Board of Education” decision and the signing of the Civil Rights Act.

“So we’re really excited about honoring these milestones in our history, but also using them as a bridge to our future and thinking about how we truly engage and change Rochester into the equitable community that we want it to be,” said Candice Lucas of the Urban League of Rochester.

The “Interrupt Racism Summit” is set for Wednesday, Sept. 18 at the Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

News10NBC’s very own Deanna Dewberry will emcee the event again this year.

Cheryl Brown Henderson will be the keynote speaker. She is the youngest daughter of the late Rev. Oliver Brown, who led the landmark Brown v Board of Education case that challenged segregation in public schools.

