Rochester VOC opens first-of-its-kind transitional living facility for female veterans and their children

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Veteran’s Outreach Center has nearly completed Otto’s Phoenix House, a transitional living facility dedicated to helping female veterans get their lives, finances, and futures in order.

The house is a first of its kind in our community, it doesn’t just welcome female veterans but their children too.

There are 7 apartments available to women who have served our country and are now either homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. “They will be able to stay here for up to 2 years at no cost to them, probably most of them will stay for 4-6 months, it’ll depend on their circumstances and what they feel they need to do to get very stable and independent again,” says Laura Stradley, the VOC’s Executive Director.

The Rochester Veteran’s Outreach Center has experience in helping to pull vets out of crisis. “80% of the men who leave our Richard’s House shelter, move into permanent housing, they have a job when they leave, that is well above the national average and so, we’re expecting very similar outcomes with the women who will be living here in Otto’s Phoenix house,” Stradley says.

While the apartments are all separate, there is a common space on the lower level with a family living room, children’s play area and meeting room for therapies and treatment. “We found that when people suffer with trauma and especially some of the complex poly-trauma that’s associated with the military, one of the best ways to heal is through peer support and is through sharing your life with somebody who has similar life experiences,” Stradley explains.

While some of the VOC’s other transitional housing programs get some funding from the VA, this one does not. In fact, it doesn’t get taxpayer money at all. “We’re really kind of looking at our good foundation partners, family foundations, corporate foundations, community partners in general and we’re confident that the community is going to step up and support this,” says Stradley. “I’m so excited as a female veteran myself to be able to finally provide what I think is the type of housing support that our women warriors need and deserve,” she added.

The VOC is accepting applications right now from female veterans who would be interested in one of the apartments. For more information: Click here

