Rochester voters give thoughts on President Biden’s performance

Voters give their thoughts about President Biden's performance

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — President Joe Biden gave his first speech in months Thursday night, as lawmakers from both sides of the aisle call on him to step aside.

NBC and other networks are reporting that Rep. Joe Morelle agrees with those calls for Biden to get out of the presidential race. Sources say Morelle discussed Biden’s chances on a private Zoom call with other representatives, following the debate.

News10NBC’s Eriketa Cost spoke with everyday people to get their thoughts on the matter.

Younger folks say Biden’s recent slip-ups have been all over social media.

“I’ve just been seeing people say that his mental decline is showing pretty well,” said John Murch, 30.

Murch said a lot of people in his age group look at the election with skepticism.

“It’s like, the lesser of two evils, really — like, they pick bad things on this side and bad things on that side,” Murch said.

“If I want someone running my country, I want it to be structure,” said Jakob Turner, 24. “And, you shouldn’t be mixing up names, unorganized like that. Like you’re not just running your house — you’re taking charge of a country,” he added.

Meanwhile, voters like 29-year-old Ceira Demay have made up their mind.

“I would appreciate if everyone votes for Trump, because at least he sounds professional in the campaigns,” Demay said. “Us with families cannot afford the simple stuff, like diapers are $11.50.”

Politicians on both sides of the aisle say much of Biden’s future rides on how people view his performance in Thursday night’s speech.

While Biden appeared knowledgeable on foreign affairs and the war in Gaza, he misspoke a few times, calling Kamala Harris “Vice President Trump” and mistaking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“There’s no perfect president,” said Tom Pethic, a Democrat. “You probably should have your head examined if you want to be president. … I think the debate caught them totally off the hook the first debate; basically he was caught off guard. I think that kicked off his symptoms, of being the age that he is.”

“Well he’s a good man, but it’s time for him to pass the baton to Kamala,” said Scott Evans, unaffiliated with any party.

Biden has said he plans on staying in the race. News10NBC has been contacting Morelle’s office all week for comment. Morelle was unavailable on Friday.

Most recently, Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado called on Biden to end his campaign.

