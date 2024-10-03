Rochester will begin nonstop flights to Las Vegas, years in the making

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport is adding a new destination starting Thursday. It will offer direct flights to Las Vegas.

The first flight takes off at 7 a.m. and arrives in Las Vegas five hours later, around 9 a.m. local time. This is the first time since 2008 that there have been nonstop flights from the Flower City to Sin City, which will take off four times a week.

The flights to Vegas have been years in the making for Southwest Airlines and the Rochester airport. Monroe County officials say Rochester had been the largest unserved domestic market for Vegas.

There will be a Vegas-inspired party at the gate on Thursday. Prices for flights on Thursday that News10NBC saw were around $1,000 when all the fees are added up. The cheapest we spotted was in January for $360.