Rochester will get over $13K in baby formula after price gouging settlement

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A company is set to give $13,500 worth of baby formula to Rochester families as part of a price gouging settlement.

The New York State Attorney General’s Office settled with Paragon USA & Co. over its price increases during the national baby formula shortage in 2022. That shortage happened when a plant responsible for a fifth of the nation’s baby formula closed down and recalled products.

The AG’s office found that Paragon raised its prices by over 20% after that plant began recalling products. As part of the settlement, Paragon has already paid a $10,000 penalty and must pay a total of $35,000 worth of donated formula or cash by June 10. The baby formula will go to Foodlink to distribute to families in need across Rochester.

Back in December, AG Letitia James visited Foodlink to announce a baby formula price gouging settlement against a different company, Marine Park.

The AG’s office has also secured donations to families in Westchester and Brooklyn over companies’ price gouging during the shortage.