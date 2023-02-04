Rochester wind chill advisory: how to stay safe in frigid temps

Would you believe it’s colder in Rochester than it is in Alaska? It’s crazy! If you have to be outside, there are a few things you can do to protect yourself.

Of course, the best thing you can do on a day like today is to avoid being out in the cold for any length of time. If you have to be out, the first thing you should do is bundle up in layers. Start with a sweater or sweatshirt before you put on your coat, that will help insulate you.

Your fingers, toes, the tip of your nose, and earlobes are most vulnerable to frostbite, so do what your mom told you and put on a hat and gloves.

If you get wet, get dry as soon as you can. Your skin is more prone to frostbite when it’s wet, and frostbite can set in in just three minutes.

“It’s important to know the initial symptoms of frostbite,” says Associate Medical Director of Medical Emergency at RGH, Dr. Ryan Buryta. “Because initially, frost bite is reversible. So if someone knows to look out for some redness or they’re getting some pins in needles in their fingers or toes or ears, the areas that are most at risk for getting frostbite. This is initially reversible when we get the severe forms of frostbite, some of these can be irreversible and need further care by some specialist there afterward.”

And this cold is going to linger a bit longer. The Rochester area is under a wind chill advisory through Saturday morning at 10. Be sure to take those extra steps if you do have to go outside.