Rochester woman accused bringing gun inside diaper bag to circus at KeyBank Center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester woman is facing charges after Erie County sheriff’s deputies say she brought a loaded gun to a circus in Buffalo.

The sheriff’s office says Tenitia Cullum had the gun in a diaper bag when she entered the KeyBank Center on Sunday for the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey circus.

Deputies say an x-ray baggage scanner picked up the gun and the 32-year-old does not have a pistol permit. She is charged with criminal possession of a weapon.