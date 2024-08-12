Rochester woman accused of hiding boyfriend’s body and collecting his social security benefits

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester woman, 63, is accused of failing to report her boyfriend’s death and collecting his social security benefits after his death.

Wendy Stone is charged with theft of government funds, aggravated identity theft, and making a false statement to obtain social security benefits.

Stone’s boyfriend, Kenneth Crisman, died in December of 2022. Federal attorneys say Stone moved her boyfriend’s boy to the basement of the home they shared and continued to collect his benefits. According to investigators, Stone wrapped Crisman’s body and placed it into a plastic recycling bin, pouring bleach on the boy to prevent the smell.