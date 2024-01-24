Rochester woman dealing fentanyl in Rochester and Medina sentenced to 10 years in prison

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Ebony Shine, 37, of Rochester, was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison.

Shine was arrested on November 15, 2022 after investigators executed federal search warrants at her home on Post Avenue in Rochester and several other locations. During the search of Shine’s home, they found about $4,506, drug paraphernalia, three firearms, and over 100 rounds of ammunition.

Twelve times between October 2021 and November 2022, in Medina and Rochester, Shine sold over 440 grams of fentanyl, 119 grams of cocaine, and a 9mm pistol to someone working with law enforcement. Shine supervised the distribution of quantities of fentanyl by her sons and co-conspirators, Emmanual Taylor, and Nasir Shine. Taylor and Nasir Shine were previously convicted and are awaiting sentencing.

This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at https://www.justice.gov/OCDETF.