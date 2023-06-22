Rochester woman loses Yorkie to fatal dog attack

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Just imagine walking your beloved dog down the street, when two other dogs sneak up and attack. It’s every pet owner’s worst fear.

That’s exactly what one Rochester woman says happened to her Wednesday night on Rocket Street, off of North Goodman.

While she got a few bites on her ankle, her dog didn’t survive.

News10NBC’s Eriketa Cost spoke to the woman as she told this heartbreaking story.

“She’s my best friend. When I had surgery on my neck, she knew.”

Diane Banks says Peaches was her best friend for life. Diane has owned the Yorkie for all of the dog’s 13 years.

“And she loved to play, but as she got older she stopped playing,” says Diane. “But she loved to play with my grandson Justin and me.”

She says the two were out walking — like they normally do — when two unsupervised pit bulls came up and attacked. They bit Peaches first, then turned on Diane when she tried to fend them off.

She was bitten repeatedly on her ankle.

“One had her by the neck,” she explains. “And one had them by the head, and I just kept kicking and kicking and they wouldn’t let her go.”

That’s when she says their owner showed up. She says the owner got out of a car and broke up the attack, but it was too late.

“And she looked at me — she never closed her eyes, she wanted to let me know she loved me. And she never closed her eyes she just looked at me,” Diane said.

Rochester Police tell News10NBC animal control is involved and investigating.

Meanwhile, Diane is preparing to have Peaches cremated.

Her message for other dog owners:

“They need to keep them closed in the fence, make sure they be attended, maybe get them some love, because I think half of them not getting love.”

Diane says she had never seen these two dogs before, but says her neighbor has reported them to police multiple times.

News10NBC still trying to track down where the dogs are Thursday.