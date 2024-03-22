Rochester woman missing for 3 weeks, says mother

A 25-year-old Rochester woman has been missing for three weeks, according to her mother, who says that there is a mental health concern. Shateria Wilson’s mother also says there has been no social media activity from Shateria, which is unusual.

Her mother says she was last seen between the Rochester Central Library and the RTS station in downtown Rochester.

The Rochester Police Department confirmed that she has been reported missing and that RPD is trying to locate her. If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the RPD.