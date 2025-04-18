Rochester woman pleads guilty to collecting boyfriend’s benefits after hiding his body

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester woman has pleaded guilty to collecting her boyfriend’s benefits after she hid his body in the home they shared.

Wendy Stone, 63, pleaded guilty to conversion/unlawful conveyance of government money. That carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Federal attorneys say Stone hid the body of Kenneth Crisman, who died in December of 2022, in a recycling bin in the basement of their home on Bryan Street. She poured bleach on the body to prevent the smell.

Authorities didn’t find Crisman’s body until 10 months later. According to investigators, Stone collected $7,900 in his Social Security benefits and over $1,000 in his SNAP benefits during that time. Investigators say Stone used her boyfriend’s debit card to spend the benefits.

Stone will be sentenced in July. The Social Security Administration and Rochester Police Department led the investigation.