Rochester woman receives sentencing after jumping out of moving airplane

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A Rochester woman who jumped out of a moving airplane on the tarmac last year has been sentenced.

It happened at Buffalo Niagara International Airport in April of 2022.

After boarding an American Airlines flight to Chicago, 24-year-old Cynthia McKnight got into an argument with another passenger. McKnight then spit on another passenger, forcing the plane to return to the gate.

Officers say as the plane was moving on the ground, McKnight pushed a flight attendant, opened a door-which deployed the emergency slide- and got out.

She’s sentenced to three years probation.