Rochester woman returns home for Thanksgiving with help from Angel Flight

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester woman is home from a doctor’s appointment in Boston just in time for Thanksgiving.

Beth Hendrickson frequently travels to Boston for medical visits, and this time, she had an appointment scheduled nine months ago for the day before Thanksgiving.

Mitch Vanduyn, a pilot with Angel Flight, played a crucial role in making this trip possible. Angel Flight is an organization that provides free flights to those in need. Vanduyn shared his enthusiasm for helping others while pursuing his passion for flying.

“I get to go into big airports like Boston Logan. I normally couldn’t afford and I would want to go to, and when my wife says to me this morning ‘honey I thought you were going to stay home and fix the faucet’. I say well, didn’t you want me to help Beth? So, it’s karma cheating I get to do what I love to do and help somebody else out,” Vanduyn said.

Hendrickson said she’s thankful for Angel Flight.

“It helps tremendously, else I would be spending around 6 to 8 hours in the car one way. And the fees associated with it are huge. Because we used to do that, we did that for over 15 years,” Hendrickson said.

Vanduyn believes that many people could benefit from Angel Flight’s services but may not be aware of the opportunity. You can learn more about Angel Flight here.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.