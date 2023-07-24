Rochester woman who drowned in Lake Ontario identified

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The woman who drowned in Wayne County on Saturday has been identified.

Deanna R. Melvin, formerly of Greensboro, N.C., drowned in Lake Ontario at Chimney Bluffs State Park in Huron.

It happened shortly after 2 p.m. when a 911 call came in for a report of two people struggling in the water.

When first responders got there, a 28-year-old man had been pulled to shore thanks to bystanders, who used a lifejacket to pull him to safety.

Several people jumped in to try to find Melvin, but couldn’t locate her.

The 28-year-old was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and later released.

Deputies believe the Melvin and the other swimmer had minimal experience, and the fact that there were waves on the lake may have contributed to their struggle in the water.

According to the sheriff’s office, six people from the Rochester area rented a pontoon for the day and anchored offshore with other boats. The U.S. Coast Guard inspected the boat and says all safety requirements were met.

The U.S. Coast Guard says all safety requirements on the pontoon boat rented by the group were met.