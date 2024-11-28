Rochester woman whose father helped with Thanksgiving Day Parade will attend parade

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester woman is about to fulfill a family dream 75 years in the making by attending the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Martha Neubert, who now lives in Rochester, is connecting with her roots at this iconic holiday event, thanks to her father’s involvement decades ago.

Martha Neubert’s father, Henry Norman Neubert, was a significant figure in the New York City marketing industry in the 1940s. He played an instrumental role in organizing the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Despite living close to the city, Martha Neubert never had the chance to see the parade her father helped create.

“So I’m the youngest of five, of his children. And, I was just a baby when he was involved with Macy’s and, and his marketing position there,” Neubert said.

Neubert recalls her father’s connection to the parade vividly.

“I had a recollection of his being very connected to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. We have pictures of my brother and sister and my mother being on a riverboat float, which I think may have been in 1950 or 1949,” she said.

Watching the parade has become a cherished family tradition.

“I always have it on every year myself and my siblings do too. Makes me think of him. It’s always been in my mind to go to the Macy’s Day Parade and experience it in person,” Neubert said. “This year, seemed to be the stars lined up. It’s really been a very gratifying experience to go through his story and go back through the memorabilia that I have about him and what a wonderful man that he was.”

With this trip, the memories of her father come ballooning up inside her.

“I have a sense of pride of having been his daughter and, and also growing up, I’m going to get choked up growing up, experiencing that part of me. And that came from him,” he said. “So, it’s really been a wonderful thing to finally do this trip and to go down and experience it. But experiencing it through my memories of him and what I’ve been told about him,” she said.

