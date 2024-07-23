Rochester women rally in support of Vice President Kamala Harris at Washington Square Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York’s delegation to the 2024 Democratic National Convention voted on Monday to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for the nomination of president. This includes every local delegate who, up until Sunday, was mandated to vote for Joe Biden.

Support was strong for the vice president as local women joined together in a rally at Washington Square Park in downtown Rochester.

“I’m feeling committed. I’m feeling like we have to do this for the future of our country,” said Ann Cunningham, a Democratic voter.

Organizers say this was not only a rally of support for Harris, but an appreciation for the last four years under President Joe Biden and what he brought to the table.

