Rochester Works event connects youth with job opportunities, resources

Rochester Works event connects young people with jobs, resources

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Giving the city’s youth a head start — that was the goal of the Rochester Works job and resource fair Saturday at the World of Inquiry School on University Avenue.

Kids and young adults were connected to community resources and given opportunities to apply for local jobs and trades.

Assemblymember Demond Meeks said it’s all about giving the youngest generation a strong foundation.

“It’s never too early to get our youth thinking about different career tracks; career technology education — so we want to just expose them to an array of different opportunities,” Meeks said.