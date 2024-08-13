Rochester youth head to summer camp in Naples

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — More than 100 youth in Rochester headed outside of the city on Monday for a week-long summer camp experience.

The 139 campers were dropped off at the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester. From there, they headed to Camp Cutler in Naples. It’s part of Camp Daydreams’ mission to help Rochester’s kids grow.

“It’s so important to get experiences and to get perspectives outside of what you’re used to. I think it really helps you grow,” said Scott Blue, director of campers.

The kids have a full itinerary ahead of them when they get to Camp Cutler including boating, fishing, and archery.

