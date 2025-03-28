Rochester youth speak about issues that matter to them at town hall meeting

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester’s youth got a chance to have their voices heard in shaping the city’s future. Dozens of kids and teens gathered at the Thomas P. Ryan R-Center on Thursday for the second “Youth Policy Task Force” town hall meeting.

The goal is to come up with policies to present to the mayor and Rochester City Council that could potentially be turned into real laws.

“Having the youth give their voice and it be meaningful and impact different things that goes on in Rochester is monumental,” said Tremain Harris, youth leadership coordinator for the City of Rochester. “We have youth that will be going over the data and will be making the presentation to the mayor and to City Council.”

Organizers say task force members are excited about the opportunity to make an impact in their home city.

There are two more youth town hall meetings scheduled, with the next one taking place at the Edgerton R-Center on Tuesday, April 24. The task force will make its final decision on which policies to bring forward in June.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.