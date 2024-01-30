Rochester’s 24-hour emergency veterinary clinic will open Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester’s new 24-hour emergency veterinary clinic will open on Thursday.

The new clinic, called Rochester Emergency Veterinary Services, will be housed in the same building as the Animal Hospital of Rochester on University Avenue. It has the support of $100,000 from the Monroe County Industrial Development Agency (COMIDA) and is expected to create 30 to 35 jobs.

The opening comes months after Veterinary Specialists & Emergency Services in Brighton, once the area’s only 24-hour emergency vet clinic, closed permanently. It closed in November due to staffing shortages.

