Rochester’s Academy of Irish Dance holds performance for St. Patrick’s Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Celebrations are happening all over Rochester for St. Patrick’s Day. Dancers from Rochester’s Academy of Irish Dance held a traditional Irish performance at St. Joseph School in Penfield on Friday morning.

For some of the performers, it was a full-circle moment.

“I used to go to school here, so it’s really exciting to be able to come back and see everybody and show off what I worked so hard to get to where I am,” said dancer Adele Walworth.

The Rochester Academy of Irish Dance has been teaching traditional and modern forms of Irish dance since 2016.