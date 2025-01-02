Rochester’s Altbar offers a sober spot to socialize during Dry January

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As the new year begins, many people are embracing Dry January as a chance to cut back on alcohol.

Bob Hartman is co-owner of Altbar at 1947 East Main St., a local establishment offering alcohol-free drinks for those looking to enjoy a night out without the booze.

Hartman, who opened Altbar with his wife Meg earlier in 2024, shared his motivation behind the venture.

“I quit drinking about five years ago, and there was no place for us to go for a date,” Hartman explained. “There’s really just not a great place for us to go to extend the night as adults.”

With Dry January starting this Wednesday, Hartman is optimistic about the business’s future.

“Based on talking to other [non-alcoholic] bar owners across the country, there tends to be a big increase in revenue and sales during the month where people are sober curious, or just taking a month off,” he said.

One of Altbar’s customers, Kiara Johnson, is participating in Dry January.

“I think that it’s healthy to try things that are different, and that may be uncomfortable,” Johnson said. “It’s really easy to just keep on drinking and roll with it. But I figured, you know what? Let me challenge myself a little bit.”

Hartman believes that during Dry January, many people will seek alternatives that mimic the social rituals of drinking without alcohol.

“We believe that during Dry January, a lot of people are going to want to fill that void with something reminiscent of the alcoholic part of the ritual,” he noted.

Looking ahead, Hartman is already planning an alcohol-free event to ring in 2026.

