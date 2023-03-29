Rochester’s annual Clean Sweep back on April 29

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester’s annual Clean Sweep is back! Mayor Malik Evans is joined by the President and CEO of the Rochester Red Wings, Naomi Silver, and members of City Council for Rochester’s Clean Sweep.

The event is scheduled for April 29. Evans encouraged the community to volunteer for the annual Spring cleanup and the neighborhood beautification initiative. The Sweep begins at 8 a.m. at Innovative Field.

Volunteers will get a light breakfast and a Clean Sweep t-shirt before boarding busses and heading to their project location. Gloves and tools will be provided to them, but it’s encouraged they bring their own as well. City crews will remove graffiti, clean properties, fill potholes, repair sidewalks, and plant flowers while volunteers work on projects. Once the projects are complete, volunteers will be brought back on busses to Innovative Field for a free Red Wings game and lunch.

Evans explains that the event creates pride in our community and brings people together.

“Clean Sweep is such a one-of-a-kind event,” says Evans. “At a time when we need it most, Clean Sweep fosters pride in our city and invites everyone to come together to pitch in to help our favorite places shine and brighten every corner of our city. It’s a great way to spend time together with friends, co-workers, or neighbors to give our city a spring cleaning and enjoy an afternoon baseball game. Clean Sweep has become a time-worn and beloved Rochester tradition and I am always amazed at the community’s generous and giving spirit.”

Individuals and groups are welcome to register in advance by calling 311 or (585) 428-5990. For online registration, click here. Walk-up volunteers the day of the Sweep are also welcome.