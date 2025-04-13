Rochester’s Black Heritage Gala celebrates ‘Strength in the Struggle’

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester’s Black Heritage Committee hosted its annual Black Heritage Gala on Saturday evening at the Riverside Convention Center. The event began at 5:30 p.m. with the theme “African Americans and Labor: Strength in the Struggle.”

The committee presented a Lifetime Achievement Award to scientist and activist Dr. Walter Cooper and a Community Icon Award to Rochester’s first African-American mayor, William Johnson Jr.

Organizers said this year’s theme is timely due to the increasing importance of labor unions in today’s political climate.

“Given all of what’s going on, currently over the world with people losing their jobs and really not having a say in that, I feel like it’s more important than ever to have a labor union that’s really backing you and making sure that your rights are protected,” said Jessica Simon-Rutledge, chairperson, Black Heritage Committe Gala.

Additional honorees included New York State Assemblyman Demond Meeks, Bishop Jerry and Co-Pastor Maggie McCullough of Faith Temple Apostolic Church, and labor leader Debbie Lee.

