Rochester’s Clean Sweep event postponed due to rain

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The City of Rochester’s Clean Sweep event, originally scheduled for Saturday, was postponed due to rain.

Saturday morning, volunteers gathered at Innovative Field before the event was delayed. Volunteers work with city crews to remove winter debris and litter from city neighborhoods.

Officials have not yet announced a new date for the Clean Sweep event.

