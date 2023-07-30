Rochester’s Edgerton Rec Center hosted a kids’ prom on Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The prom was held through the Flower City Public Health Corps, which is part of AmeriCorps. The prom was a celebration for the kids, after going through the Public Health Corps program this summer, and learning about how to take care of their physical and emotional health.

News10NBC’s Lynette Adams was the red carpet reporter and got to interview the kids about their stylish outfits, and the prom celebration.

Lynette: “This is a great opportunity for kids to get dressed, to feel good about themselves. Would you agree with that”?

Janiyah: “Yes, I always like dressing up, so this is just a great reason to dress up.”

Students from kindergarten to 6th grade were invited.