Rochester’s first ‘Pouring for Justice’ event supports local immigrant farmworkers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The first “Pouring for Justice” event took place at The Hideaway on Park Avenue in Rochester Wednesday.

The event raised funds for the Western New York Coalition of Farmworker Serving Agencies, a nonprofit advocating for local immigrant farmworkers, who organizers say need more support now than ever.

“The immigrant community who are our neighbors, who are the people who work in the farms, who are the people who work very hard in construction, the people who do the backbone of our economy,” said Irene Sanchez.

Sanchez also said this is a “moment of community of gathering together to support each other and letting immigrant families know that you are not alone.”

More than a dozen local celebrity guests, including Mayor Malik Evans, Monroe County Legislature President Yversha Roman, and Orlando Ortiz, the man behind the annual Puerto Rican Festival, helped tend the bar.

