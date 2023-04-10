Rochester’s Frederick Douglass statues to be relocated indoors

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Ten statues celebrating Fredrick Douglass’ legacy are being restored by the City of Rochester.

Originally created in 2018 for the “Year of Douglass” bicentennial commemoration, these statues will be temporarily removed to undergo repairs and restorations, then relocated.

The original creator and local Rochester artist, Olivia Kim, will be undertaking the statue’s repairs. The timeline for how long the restorations will take is still being determined.

Once complete, the statues will be placed in new indoor locations, including Rochester City Hall, the Central Library of Rochester and Monroe County, and the Aqueduct Building, so they will be protected from the elements.

Since their installation five years ago, a couple of the statues have been vandalized.