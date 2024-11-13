Rochester’s future leaders honored at Forty Under 40 Awards

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Business Journal celebrated the 30th annual Forty Under 40 Awards at the Strong Museum of Play on Tuesday. The event recognizes and brings together future leaders of Rochester. These people are not only achieving success in their careers but giving back in meaningful ways to the Rochester community.

To date, the awards have celebrated 1,160 outstanding young professionals and added another 40 honorees to this exclusive group on Tuesday.

News10NBC’s Nikki Rudd was the emcee of the event.