Rochester’s gas prices continue to fall in first week of New Year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gas prices in Rochester continue to decline, dropping by six cents in the first week of the New Year and 21 cents over the past four weeks.

Rochester’s average price for gas landed on $3.38 per gallon on Monday. That’s still higher than the national average $3.08 per gallon but the gap is closing slightly. The national average dropped by only three cents over the past week and 10 cents over the past four weeks.

The cheapest gas station in Rochester on Sunday was $2.87 per gallon while the most expensive was just over a dollar higher, found a GasBuddy’s survey. You can find the cheapest local stations through a link to GasBuddy.

Rochester’s average for gas is seven cents lower than in Buffalo but six cents higher than in Syracuse. Elmira had the cheapest gas out of cities in upstate New York at $3.10 per gallon. You can explore gas price trends on the website for AAA.