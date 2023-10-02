Rochester’s gas prices decline slightly in the past two weeks

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gas prices in Rochester have declined slightly this early fall, lowering by two cents last week and one cent the week before, to reach an average of $.3.89 per gallon on Monday.

However, the local average continues to be higher than the national average of $3.81 per gallon according to AAA. The national average fell by four cents last week and three cents the week earlier.

AAA says the lowering prices are due to a growing supply of domestic gasoline and lower demand for gas compared to the same time last year.

New York State’s average for gas matched Rochester’s average. Watertown and Rome were tied for the most expensive gas price in upstate New York at $3.93 per gallon. Meanwhile, Elmira had the cheapest gas price at $3.79 per gallon.

The cheapest gas station in Rochester on Sunday was $3.49 per gallon while the most expensive was 60 cents higher, found a GasBuddy’s survey. You can find the cheapest local stations through a link to GasBuddy.

You can explore gas price trends on the website for AAA.