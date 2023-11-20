Rochester’s gas prices drop ahead of Thanksgiving travel

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gas prices in Rochester are falling ahead of what AAA expects to be a busy week for Thanksgiving travel.

Rochester’s average for gas fell by four cents since last week, continuing a trend of dropping gas prices at the local and national level. The local average lowered to $3.69 per gallon on Monday which is 11 cents lower than last year’s week of Thanksgiving.

However, Rochester’s average is still higher than the national average of $3.31 per gallon, which fell by six cents compared to last week. Over the course of four weeks, Rochester’s average has fallen by 15 cents while the national average has fallen by even more, 25 cents.

AAA predicts that more than 55 million people will travel 50 miles or more the week of Thanksgiving. That’s the highest forecast since 2019.

Gas prices in Rochester on Monday are one cent higher than in Buffalo and eight cents higher than in Syracuse. Elmira had the cheapest gas out of cities in upstate New York at $3.36 per gallon.

You can explore gas price trends on the website for AAA.