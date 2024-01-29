Rochester’s gas prices dwindle while national average increases in past week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gas prices in Rochester are continuing their downward trend this winter, dropping by two cents since last week and 20 cents over the past four weeks.

Rochester’s average price for gas landed on $3.26 per gallon on Monday. That’s still higher than the national average of $3.11 per gallon but that gap is closing slightly. The national average raised by three cents since last week and has hardly changed over the past four months.

AAA says gas prices are typically the lowest in December and January and reach their peak in June and July. However, because of fluctuating oil prices, lower gas demand, and rising domestic gas stocks, the national average could increase in the coming weeks.

The cheapest gas station in Rochester on Sunday was $2.91 per gallon while the most expensive was just under a dollar over higher, found a GasBuddy’s survey. You can find the cheapest local stations through a link to GasBuddy.

Rochester’s average for gas is 10 cents higher than in Buffalo but three cents lower than in Syracuse. Elmira had the cheapest gas out of cities in upstate New York at $3.04 per gallon. You can explore gas price trends on the website for AAA.