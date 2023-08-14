Rochester’s gas prices remained steady last week after jumping the week before

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester’s average gas price didn’t change last week, a contrast from the week before that, when gas prices jumped by 10 cents.

Gas in Rochester is currently $3.90 per gallon, which is higher than the national average of $3.85 per gallon. The national average increased by two cents last week and seven cents the week before that.

Both local and national prices saw an upward trend late this summer. Before last week and the week before, Rochester gas prices rose by nine cents during the final week of July but remained steady for few weeks before that. The national average rose by 16 cents during the final week of July and only increased slightly in the weeks before that.

AAA says a high price for crude oil has driven a recent increase in gas prices. In July, the extreme heat waves suppressed oil production at refineries but the heat has since eased.

Rochester’s average gas is two cents under the state average. Watertown had the most expensive gas price in upstate New York at $3.97 per gallon. Meanwhile, Batavia and Elmira tied for the cheapest gas price at $3.86 per gallon.

The cheapest gas station in Rochester on Sunday was $3.57 per gallon while the most expensive was 52 cents higher, found a GasBuddy’s survey. You can find the cheapest local stations through a link to GasBuddy.

You can explore gas price trends on the website for AAA.