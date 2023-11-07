Rochester’s GM plant will receive millions after tentative agreement

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As part of the tentative agreement reached between General Motors and the United Autoworkers union, Rochester’s GM plant will be getting millions of dollars in investments.

The Rochester operation plant on Lexington Avenue will receive $68 million. Its battery coolant tube manufacturing — used in electric vehicles — will get $56 million.

The other $12 million will go towards internal combustion engine component manufacturing.

A total of $522 million is being invested in GM plants across western New York.