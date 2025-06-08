Rochester’s hazy skies caused by Canadian wildfires; doctor urges caution for those with respiratory issues

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Smoke from Canadian wildfires has caused hazy skies in Rochester, affecting air quality in the area. News10NBC spoke with Dr. Daniel Croft, a pulmonology professor at URMC, about who is most impacted by the smoke.

“Individuals that have asthma, COPD or heart conditions, or individuals at the extremes of age: the young and old, and individuals who are pregnant. These are some populations that should take special care when the air pollution and the air quality, worsens,” said Croft.

Croft noted that while most healthy adults may not notice symptoms like a scratchy throat or wheezing, air pollution can still cause lung inflammation. “Even with normal lungs, it puts, it puts some degree of inflammation in the lungs. And it’s something that we’d like to try to avoid,” said Croft.

Despite the haze, many people at Cobb’s Hill Park on Saturday were not overly concerned. Robert Eden, who walks the Reservoir trail 3 times a week, said, “Couple of years ago it was heavy, very heavy. You could really feel it. I mean, in the eyes and in the nose. But that was like 2 or 3 years ago. But other than that, I’ve never been bothered by it.”

Devin Miller, a parent and asthmatic, said, “We feel good. I feel good. I’m an asthmatic myself, so I don’t have any issues or complications. She [my daughter] seems to be having the time of her life running around.”

Dr. Croft advised contacting a doctor if experiencing chest pain or cardiac issues during high Air Quality Index, or AQI levels.

You can find the AQI level where you live by visiting AirNow.gov.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI