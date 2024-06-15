High, Middle, and Lower Falls gain national recognition from U.S. Geological Survey

High, Middle, Lower falls recognized in U.S. Geological Survey

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — High Falls, Middle Falls, and Lower Falls on the Genesee River have been officially recognized in the United States Geological Survey (USGS). This means these three landmarks will now appear on federal maps and be included in the official USGS database.



The trio of waterfalls join other New York State landmarks already included in the USGS database, such as Niagara Falls and Honeoye Falls. The recognition puts the Rochester-area natural wonders on the map alongside some of the most well-known waterfalls in the country.



High Falls, located in the heart of downtown Rochester, is a 96-foot waterfall that was once used to power the city’s early industries. The Middle Falls, located in the Genesee River Gorge, is a 25-foot cascade. The Lower Falls, also located in the gorge, is a 110-foot waterfall that is the largest of the three.

