Rochester’s inaugural Queer Arts Fest will take place this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester’s inaugural Queer Arts Fest is taking place on Saturday at Artisan Works.

More than 40 LGBTQ+ vendors will sell local crafts and goods while nationally famous drag queens will sell clothing and accessories straight from their closets.

The famed star of RU Paul’s Drag Race, Mrs. Kasha Davis, says events like these are important for making the community feel accepted.

“We can do festivals like this where people can come together and know that they have each other’s back,” Davis said. “We live in some interesting times, we’ll just say the least, and it’s so important for people to know that they belong and they have people who see them for exactly who they are.”

The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. It’s only five dollars to get in the door.