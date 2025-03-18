Rochester’s Irish roots: How the first Irish family settled in the city in 1817

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — On this St. Patrick’s Day, News10NBC’s Kristi Blake delves into Rochester’s rich Irish history, tracing its roots back to 1817 when the first Irish family settled in the area.

James Dowling, an Irish Catholic, purchased land with friends that is now home to the Genesee Brewery. Before the brewery, the site was a lumber mill. Many Irish immigrants, including the Dowlings, took on hard labor jobs upon arriving in the United States.

Patrick Miller, a professor at Monroe Community College, shared insights into the Irish contribution to the Erie Canal.

“They were involved, but they eventually took over maintenance in the expansion of the Erie Canal, where they were the predominant workforce,” he said.

The canal and other working-class opportunities made Rochester a popular destination for Irish immigrants. By the end of the Civil War, Rochester’s population was approximately 14% native Irish.

“We can fairly estimate that by the end of the Civil War, Rochester’s Irish population was maybe 20%,” Miller added.

Rochester’s Irish immigrants also established the first Catholic churches in the area, such as St. Patrick’s and St. Mary’s, contributing significantly to the city’s cultural and religious landscape.

According to the 2023 U.S. Census, more than 30 million people, or about 9% of Americans, claim Irish ancestry, with over 117,000 Americans reporting Ireland as their birthplace.

*A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.*