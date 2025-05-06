Rochester’s Juneteenth celebration to feature extended parade route, food, and live music

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Big announcements were made on Monday about this year’s Juneteenth celebration in Rochester.

Juneteenth is an annual celebration on June 19 marking the day the last enslaved African Americans in the U.S. were freed. Rochester’s festival will take place on Saturday, June 14.

The event will kick off with a Juneteenth parade, which has an extended route this year. It will begin at 11 a.m., marching from State Street to MLK Park.

The festivities at MLK Park will start at noon and will include food and live music.

