Rochester’s Lilac Festival set to bloom with food, music, and rides starting Friday

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Lilac Festival in Rochester is set to open on Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Highland Park. The 10-day event will feature lilacs, food, live music, and rides.

Vendors are busy preparing for the festival. Bob Oberst, who is setting up the “Kid Zone,” shared his thoughts on the event.

“Just being a big community event – it seems like everybody comes from everywhere to participate – not a small festival – it’s a really nice big event,” Oberst said.

For those planning to attend, there are a few important reminders. Anyone 17 or younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Additionally, a new bag policy is in effect this year, prohibiting backpacks, duffel bags, and drawstring bags.

While much has changed at the festival over the past 20 years, some traditions remain. News10NBC posted the archive footage of the 2005 Lilac Festival below on its YouTube channel.

See a guide to the festival here.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI.