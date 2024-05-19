Rochester’s own country star Claudia Hoyser performs on final day of Lilac Festival

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s the final day of the Lilac Festival and festivities are ending with performances by Rochester’s own country star Claudia Hoyser, and Trousdale.

News10NBC’s Bret Vetter was live from Highland Park and said you couldn’t have asked for better weather.

“Absolutely. Picture perfect weather out here today and probably one of the largest crowds I’ve seen out here since this year’s festival began,” Vetter said.

Claudia Hoyser took the stage about a half an hour before Vetter’s live report and the crowd continued to build. Before taking the stage, Vetter had a chance to speak with Hoyser about why this was such a special day for her.

Hoyser’s career as a country music artist began in Rochester and took off in 2017. Since then she has performed alongside artists like Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton, and others. But Hoyser said she will never forget her roots which is why she loves coming back to the Lilac Festival.

“It feels so great. I know I have so many family members and friends coming out today. Just for them to see where we have grown this to and all these new songs they are going to hear today. It just feels so good and so right to be here in Rochester,” Hoyser said.

After Hoyser’s performance, Trousdale will take the stage at 7 p.m. Trousdale is another country music band whose melodies have been compared to The Chicks and The Staves.

On top of the music, there is plenty of great food and fun for the family. Vetter advised festival-goers to pack their patience and plan ahead so they can find a parking spot safely and enjoy the last day of the festival.