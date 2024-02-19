Rochester’s own Danielle Ponder will have her music featured in new Apple TV show

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Acclaimed Rochester-based R&B and soul vocalist Danielle Ponder will have her music featured in an upcoming Apple TV show.

Ponder announced on X that she wrote and performed the theme song for the show “Manhunt” which will premiere on March 15. According to Apple TV’s website, the show is about the hunt for John Wilkes Booth after the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln.

Ponder, who has toured internationally and has performed on multiple network TV shows including Late Night with Seth Meyers on NBC, is a former Monroe County public defender. She released her debut album “Some of us are Brave” in September of 2022.