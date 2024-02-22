Rochester’s Roots: Devon Reynolds

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — News10NBC’s Lynette Adams wants to introduce you to Devon Reynolds. You may already know him or have heard of him.

This young father of five boys, barber and community activist is a changemaker, and is leaving his mark on Rochester.

“You, you don’t have to do what I’m doing. But be a father first. Be that role model first,” says Reynolds.

Don’t let Reynold’s quiet voice or humble demeanor fool you. He’s a mover and shaker in the community. He thinks this is his second chance, and he doesn’t want to mess it up.

“What are you hoping a second chance for?” asks Lynette.

“My dad that he wasn’t with my mom and 20 years later, I end up doing the same. The same exact thing. So it’s, it’s like being able to,” says Reynolds.

Reynolds says he wants a second chance to do everything he preaches — not only cultivate a strong family, but also a strong Black community — building wealth, and creating self sufficiency and sustainability.

He says other young people inspire him.

“So the small initiatives that that add up to the bigger goal, we also have other trail blazers in our community, like Shanterra from Teen Empowerment, Anthony Hall, who can motivate John Ivy, that is really trying and pushing the narrative so,” Reynolds explains.

News10NBC introduced you to Shanterra Mitchum last week.

Many of Reynold’s projects start at his headquarters, his barbershop on Dewey Avenue. A food pantry and clothing giveaway here are just as busy. Reynolds has his hand in so many projects, it’s hard to keep count.

Next week he’ll unveil a mobile shower for homeless people and 10 food boxes that will be placed across the city, for food donations.

“Honestly, it wasn’t until I had my first son where I was able to understand my importance and my role and what I’m supposed to do,” he says. “And then gaining the knowledge and reading the books, studying our philosophers and historians who already made the blueprint.”

Devon Reynolds is an example of Rochester’s Roots running deep.