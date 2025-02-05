Rochester’s Roots: Meet London Booker

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – London Booker has spent his life helping others. It all started when he picked up a lacrosse stick in 2006. That moment has led to a life of service.

“One of the first opportunities I really had to play on a team was RocE6” Booker said. He said the sport had a uniqueness that attracted him to the game. From that moment, he was hooked. After telling his mother how much the sport meant to him, she agreed to pack up their house and move so London could play in high school.

“It was the best feeling I could have asked for. As a mother that’s a big thing, just uprooting your family and your life. Whether its 20 minutes down the road or 100 miles away. That’s a big thing to do. She was as invested in me as I was invested in lacrosse.”

Booker was on the field three years at Gates-Chili High School and offered a spot on the team at Roberts Wesleyan College. He played there four more years. To this day, if he is stressed or needs a breather – a lacrosse field is where you’ll find him.

He is a mentor and coach for so many Rochester children. His goal is to create a space where student athletes can use sports as a vehicle for success. He was named Athletic Director of the Rochester City School District in December 2023.

While taking on a new leadership role, Booker tells News10NBC he is not stepping away from his mentorship saying, “My hope is to excel at this role so much well that I create systems and a structure that allow me to continue in my roles that I was doing before.”

Looking to the future of the district and community, Booker believes he has poured into enough cups to make them overflow. His hopes are that those students will follow a path similar to his own.

Booker received the ESL Jefferson Award in 2022 after helping organize lacrosse programs in Rochester City Schools. It has since been rebranded as the ESL Heart of Service Award. It seeks to recognize those who go above and beyond, like London. Applications are open right now if you would like to make a nomination here. The deadline is March 9, 2025.