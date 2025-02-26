Rochester’s Roots: Meet the Myers’ Twins

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Jamarr and Jermayne Myers are making a difference in their community by becoming the mentors they once needed. After losing both parents before graduating high school, the twins found themselves on a troubled path.

Their father, Roosevelt Myers, Sr. was killed in his restaurant, Rosey’s Lounge, in 1996 during an attempted robbery. The family says their mother, Jacqueline, died years later due to complications with diabetes.

“I know I’d probably be in jail or dead,” Jermayne Myers said. Jamarr added, “Growing up without one or two parents really allowed us to make poor decisions.” Now, they are leading the way for thousands of kids in Rochester through their organization, Black Men Achieve. It was founded back in 2025. Their youth mentorship program launched four years later.

The motto is ‘be who you needed when you were younger.’

“Having a male figure who cares for them and you tell them that I love you, you’re giving them that missing piece,” Jermayne said. Ebony Stubbs, who has two sons in the mentorship program, praised the initiative, saying it “Builds structure, also gives them hope where there is no hope.” She homeschools her boys and says the program is a great way for them to bond with other kids.

The program teaches kids how to interview for jobs, get their driver’s license, and become their own biggest advocates. Jamarr says “Taking them out of their zip code. Giving them the opportunity to see that the world is so much bigger. For me, that’s key because if you can help them expand their world view and let them know there is something bigger and better out there.”

Founded a decade ago, Black Men Achieve has supported thousands of kids aged 8 to 21. The Myers brothers are committed to continuing their mission hoping that, five years down the road, they get to hear the success stories of those in the program.

The youth program is always looking for volunteers. Mentors meet with groups multiple times a week for bonding activities like painting and bonfires. During the fun, they also learn about being respectful and growing up.

Jermayne is a former ESL Jefferson Award winner. It has since been renamed the ESL Heart of Service Award. Nominations for this year’s award is now open and can be found here.

