Rochester’s second round of ‘Buy the Block’ program focuses on strengthening neighborhoods through homeownership

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The City of Rochester has opened applications for the second round of its ‘Buy the Block’ program. This initiative aims to strengthen city neighborhoods and build generational wealth by boosting homeownership.

The city plans to construct up to 32 new homes in the southwest quadrant of Rochester in 2025. These homes will be available to qualified first-time homebuyers who will spend no more than 30% of their income on housing. Applicants are required to live in the home for at least 15 years.

Applications are now being accepted here.