Rochester’s St. Patrick’s Day parade returns March 15

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The City of Rochester is gearing up for their St. Patrick’s Day Parade Saturday, March 15.

On Friday morning at Rochester City Hall, local leaders announced details on the parade, with dancers from The Rochester Academy of Irish Dancers kicking off Friday’s festivities.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said this year’s theme will be based on the Erie Canal, as Irish from Rochester and all of New York State had a big part in the construction of the Canal. He also said he hopes to have floats that represent the building of the Erie Canal.

“It doesn’t matter if its warm if we don’t get our guarantee, or if it’s cold, windy or raining, we’re gonna be out there celebrating that irish heritage, celebrating as a community, embracing the irish culture here,” said Bello.

Mayor Malik Evans said he expects the parade to bring in thousands of people downtown to experience Irish pride and that it is a “great economic develop opportunity,” for Rochester and kicks off the city’s festival season.

To embrace Irish culture even more, the city officially declared March as Irish American Heritage Month in Rochester.

“Irish-Americans have played a vital role in shaping our communities cultural identity,” said Evans.

The parade is set to start at 12:30p.m. March 15 on East Avenue and Alexander Street and will go to the Liberty Pole and end at Fitzhugh Street.

If you are unable to attend, News10NBC will be providing live coverage of the parade starting at noon on March 15. You can watch on streaming apps such as the Roku Channel, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV and Android TV.